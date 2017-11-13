The hospital let him ‘simply walk out,’ lawsuit says. Hours later, 3 were dead

He had been convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend in 1988, and spent decades in prison before being released in 2009, according to WDTN.
But when Muhammad Shabazz Ali, 62, was brought to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio in August 2016 for inpatient psychiatric care, those responsible for him didn’t know — or didn’t inform others — about his criminal past, according to a wrongful death lawsuit. Rather than receiving inpatient psychiatric care, Ali was “allowed to simply walk out of the hospital” after a mental evaluation, according to the lawsuit, which was reviewed by the Dayton Daily News.
After leaving the hospital the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2016, Ali allegedly killed three people within hours, according to WDTN.
Police had responded that morning to a 911 call at a behavioral center to find Ali screaming and throwing chairs.
“I want my medication!” Ali shouted, according to the lawsuit reviewed by the Dayton Daily News.
But when he was taken to Grandview Medical Center, staff there weren’t informed about his previous manslaughter conviction, even though police provided paperwork so that Ali could receive in-patient psychological care, according to the Dayton Daily News.
“Ali stated he needed his medicine so he doesn’t hurt himself or others,” the paperwork read, according to the Dayton Daily News.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the estates of the three victims Ali allegedly killed, according to the Associated Press. The lawsuit says that the behavioral center and the assigned social worker were negligent, and didn’t make sure others knew about Ali’s criminal record. The lawsuit also says the psychiatrist who was treating Ali and allowed him to leave breached protocol, according to AP.
The lawsuit, amended in October, says that social worker Jeannie Dobrovolc told the psychiatrist that Ali did not have a history of assault. That psychiatrist — Dr. Brent Crane — approved the suspected murderer’s release later in the day without examining him in person, the lawsuit says, according to the Dayton Daily News.
Last year, a representative of one of the alleged victims sued Grandview Medical Center to release medical records detailing Ali’s release from the hospital, the Dayton Daily News reports.
That complaint said the hospital “negligently released Muhammad Shabazz Ali from custody prematurely when he was highly agitated and requesting medication. As a result, Ali went home and murdered Jasper Taylor, as well as two others,” according to the Dayton Daily News.
Ali’s alleged victims were 74-year-old Jasper Taylor, 53-year-old Tammy Cox and 25-year-old Michael Cox, according to WHIO.
The 62-year-old was indicted in March 2017 on 24 counts in connection with the alleged crime, WDTN reports, including murder. Ali could face the death penalty.
Ali has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, AP reports.
A neighbor who overheard the shooting in August 2016 told WHIO that there were about 10 gunshots fired.
Then, the neighbor told WHIO, he saw someone “casually” leave the home where the victims were, get in a pickup and speed away. Police caught up with Ali later, as he returned to the hospital where he had been treated earlier in the day with a handgun, according to the Springfield News-Sun.
Ali showed up at the hospital just 10 minutes after police say he killed the three victims, the News-Sun reports.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Grandview, Kettering Health Network, Day-Mont, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and other individual defendants, including health providers, Ali and a handful of unnamed individuals.
“Unfortunately, due to patient privacy rights and pending litigation, we are unable to share any information at this time,” Charles Shane, the attorney representing Grandview, Kettering Health Network employees and Dobrovolc, told the Dayton Daily News.
Comments