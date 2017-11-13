National

Police: Tennessee officer shoots man who grabbed stun gun

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:23 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee say an officer shot and wounded a man who took her stun gun during a fight.

Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk tells the Knoxville News Sentinel the female officer had stopped to question a man and a woman on suspicion of carrying stolen items from nearby homes Sunday.

DeBusk says the man fought the officer to the ground and grabbed her stun gun. The officer then fired her gun once, hitting the man in the arm and the bullet grazed his chest.

The spokesman says the 33-year-old man, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that weren't life threatening. The officer was treated for scrapes and bruises.

The shooting is being investigated by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

