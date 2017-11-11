More Videos

  • Dog takes down suspect being chased by police

    Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.

National

They tried to run from police, but then Georgio the dog ‘took them down’

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 11, 2017 5:51 PM

Georgio wasn’t having it.

When two suspects being chased by police swept through the pup’s yard in Daytona Beach, Fla., the black 2-year-old rescue dog decided to get his paws dirty.

The alleged criminals — who police say were carrying baggies of heroin, cocaine and cash — had just ditched a stolen car a few blocks away before trying to outrun deputies by breaking into a nearby backyard.

But the duo didn’t make it very far.

Georgio the dog took one of them down, WKMG News6 reported, forcing the suspect to the ground.

Volusia County Sheriff deputies, who caught the chase on video from a helicopter, arrived shortly after.

Georgio’s owner, Mario Figueroa told the Orlando station he was lighting a fire pit when the two men came dashing through his yard.

“I was standing right there and didn’t even see the gentlemen coming in from behind me,” Figueroa said. “All of a sudden I hear the dog tackle a guy in the yard, a gentleman runs by me and I hear one of them say, ‘Get the dog off me.’ The guys were on his territory and he took them down.”

View More Video