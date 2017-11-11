A woman visits a makeshift memorial along the highway for the victims of the church shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen.
A woman visits a makeshift memorial along the highway for the victims of the church shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen. Eric Gay AP Photo
A woman visits a makeshift memorial along the highway for the victims of the church shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen. Eric Gay AP Photo

National

Community to honor church attack victims on Veterans Day

Associated Press

November 11, 2017 1:19 AM

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend. Nearly half of the victims had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

The church attack victims with military backgrounds will receive a full military salute Saturday on the grounds of the community hall in Sutherland Springs as Veterans Day is observed.

An Air Force official has said that 12 of the victims had direct connections to the Air Force, "either members or with family ties."

Devin Patrick Kelley killed more than two dozen people in a shooting Nov. 5 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the massacre.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

    The new iOS update left iPhone users unable to type the letter "I" without an error. Here are a few ways to work around the bug until it's fixed.

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug
This dashcam footage shows officers pull man from burning car 1:01

This dashcam footage shows officers pull man from burning car

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 0:35

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.

View More Video