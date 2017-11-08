Eric Rivers is accused of robbing local banks — and doing a TV interview after one robbery.
Eric Rivers is accused of robbing local banks — and doing a TV interview after one robbery. Screenshot from CBS46
Eric Rivers is accused of robbing local banks — and doing a TV interview after one robbery. Screenshot from CBS46

National

A police department has advice — don't rob a bank and then do a TV interview

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

November 08, 2017 1:25 PM

Don’t try robbing a bank, but if you do, just make sure you don’t start talking to a local TV station soon after about traffic at a nearby intersection.

That’s some advice from the Lawrenceville Police Department, which shared some knowledge on Facebook Wednesday afternoon for any criminals who might be reading its post.

“It’s not often that we in Law Enforcement give criminals advice on committing criminal acts, but we felt compelled to do so after a recent event,” the department wrote. “Please pay attention.”

That recent event: Eric Rivers allegedly robbed at least two banks in Gwinnett County, Georgia, within the last few weeks — and then decided to speak to a CBS46 reporter on-camera about traffic, police told CBS46.

Rivers spoke to the reporter, Ashley Thompson, after police say he robbed a Chase Bank earlier that day. Police said a bank manager told them the alleged bank robber was seen approaching a CBS46 news truck, so police contacted Thompson to get information about who she spoke to.

That information helped police find and arrest Rivers, who gave his name to Thompson.

The Lawrenceville Police Department wrote that Rivers, who they say was in the area looking for other banks to rob, might have made “our job too easy.”

So that’s why it gave such seemingly specific advice.

“This advice is extremely important so again, please pay attention. When after having robbed several banks and you are at another bank casing the place for an additional robbery and are approached by a news crew in the parking lot (covering a completely different story by the way),” the police department wrote, “DO NOT stop and agree to an interview with said news crew. The news anchor might be pretty, but fight the urge and keep walking.

“You see, when you accept an interview and provide them with your real name it actually makes our job too easy. We will find you anyway, but we do like a little more difficult investigation on occasion.”

There have been some other, um, interesting ways alleged criminals have been caught recently.

In October, police arrested a New Jersey man after they said he stole a cash register containing $300 from a local tire shop, the Associated Press reported. He was caught, police said, because he left his wallet at the Mavis Discount Tire.

Another man in Wyoming was arrested this May after police say he told officers that someone stole his marijuana, even leading the cops to his motel room and showing them his glass pipe and torch lighter, the Star Tribune reported. The man was from Colorado, where weed is legal, but marijuana is still a controlled substance in Wyoming.

More Videos

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Pause
TUESDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 2:27

TUESDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay” 0:43

Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay”

Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished? 0:51

Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished?

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain 0:23

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck 0:33

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 0:35

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Pause
TUESDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 2:27

TUESDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay” 0:43

Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay”

Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished? 0:51

Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished?

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain 0:23

If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck 0:33

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 0:35

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

  • Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

    The new iOS update left iPhone users unable to type the letter "I" without an error. Here are a few ways to work around the bug until it's fixed.

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

View More Video