    Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.
It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Eric Garland McClatchy

National

Get rid of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as national anthem, state’s NAACP urges

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

November 07, 2017 5:03 PM

When California lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, the state chapter of the NAACP will be seeking their support for a campaign to remove “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem.

The organization last week began circulating among legislative offices two resolutions that passed at its state conference in October: one urging Congress to rescind “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon” as the national anthem, and another in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who launched a protest movement against police brutality among professional athletes by kneeling when “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played before games.

“We owe a lot of it to Kaepernick,” California NAACP President Alice Huffman said. “I think all this controversy about the knee will go away once the song is removed.”

The kneeling protests have drawn attention to an infrequently-sung third verse from “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which includes the passage:

Their blood has wash'd out their foul footstep's pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave

Some interpretations of the lyrics conclude that they celebrate the deaths of black American slaves who joined British troops during the War of 1812 to gain their freedom. Francis Scott Key, who wrote the lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was a slave owner and fierce opponent of abolition who may have sparked the first race riot in Washington, D.C.

Huffman said Congress, which adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem in 1931, should find a replacement that is not “another song that disenfranchises part of the American population.”

She drafted the NAACP’s resolutions this fall after President Donald Trump suggested NFL owners should fire any “son of a bitch” who doesn’t stand for the anthem. The second resolution calls on Congress to censure Trump for his remarks, and asks NFL teams to find a spot for Kaepernick, who some believe was blacklisted over the protests.

“Trump got in the middle of it. He blew it out of proportion,” Huffman said.

    President Trump during a joint press conference Tuesday with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the NFL should not allow players to kneel, adding he was "ashamed" of the protests.

Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful'

President Trump during a joint press conference Tuesday with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the NFL should not allow players to kneel, adding he was "ashamed" of the protests.

The White House

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

