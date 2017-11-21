Here are some of the best 2017 Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Walmart & more

Black Friday is almost here and it’s time to start planning out your shopping strategy for the biggest weekend of the year.
Here’s a round-up of major retailers’ deals and hours, with information provided by BestBlackFriday.com.
Amazon: Here’s Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday listing
- Special Deals: Amazon is offering a Deal of the Day every day through Christmas.
- Hours: Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Black Friday: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Special Deals: Best Buy will offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum from until Dec. 25.
- Hours: Costco is closed on Thanksgiving, and stores will open at 9 a.m. Friday, but hours could vary by region.
- Special Deals: Costco is offering extended Black Friday deals now through Nov. 27.
- Hours: Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Special Deals: Check out Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day.
- Hours: JC Penny will open stores at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, except in locations prohibited by law. Check your store hours here.
- Special Deals: Get free shipping on purchases over $49.
- Hours: Stores will be open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving this year, online sale starts 12:01 a.m. central time Monday, Nov. 20 at Kohls.com. Black Friday hours will vary by location.
- Special Deal: For every $50 spent, costumers get $15 back in Kohls cash Nov. 20-25.
- Hours: Stores will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year through 2 a.m Friday. Black Friday doorbuster hours: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday doorbuster hours: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Special Deal: Free shipping on orders over $49. Check out the mail-in rebate doorbusters on the front page of the ad.
- Hours: Stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday this year.
- Special Deals: Target will be offering free shipping on holiday items. Some online deals have already started.
- Hours: Stores will be open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 11 p.m. Black Friday.
- Special deals: Be sure to check out the doorbusters starting on Thursday. Online shopping starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday .
- Hours: Walmart stores open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will remain open 24 hours throughout Black Friday.
- Special Deals: Walmart’s deals are also available online. This year, Walmart’s ad has a store map so you can locate your items quicker. The annual toy book is online also.
