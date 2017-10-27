He planned to spend his day off watching football. But then a diner started choking

The New Jersey State Police department is giving a good old "atta' boy" to one of their troopers for saving a life last Sunday.
Trooper Palaia planned on spending his day off watching football with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, the department's Facebook post says. But shortly after they were seated, Palaia noticed a man choking at a nearby table.
The off-duty officer sprung into action and performed the Heimlich Maneuver — and it was all caught on the restaurant's surveillance cameras.
"With the exception of a sore throat and aching rips, we are pleased to report the man made a full recovery and is eternally grateful to Trooper Palaia, whose quick and decisive actions undoubtedly prevented a tragedy," the department wrote in their Facebook post.
The department said Palaia exemplified the recruits training of always "expect[ing] the unexpected and... be[ing] prepared to act."
Comments