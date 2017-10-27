More Videos

  • Watch: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at Buffalo Wild Wings

    A New Jersey state trooper was having lunch with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. When a man seated at a nearby table started choking, the officer sprung into action.

A New Jersey state trooper was having lunch with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. When a man seated at a nearby table started choking, the officer sprung into action. New Jersey State Police/Facebook
A New Jersey state trooper was having lunch with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. When a man seated at a nearby table started choking, the officer sprung into action. New Jersey State Police/Facebook

National

He planned to spend his day off watching football. But then a diner started choking

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 2:39 PM

The New Jersey State Police department is giving a good old "atta' boy" to one of their troopers for saving a life last Sunday.

Trooper Palaia planned on spending his day off watching football with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, the department's Facebook post says. But shortly after they were seated, Palaia noticed a man choking at a nearby table.

The off-duty officer sprung into action and performed the Heimlich Maneuver — and it was all caught on the restaurant's surveillance cameras.

"With the exception of a sore throat and aching rips, we are pleased to report the man made a full recovery and is eternally grateful to Trooper Palaia, whose quick and decisive actions undoubtedly prevented a tragedy," the department wrote in their Facebook post.

The department said Palaia exemplified the recruits training of always "expect[ing] the unexpected and... be[ing] prepared to act."

