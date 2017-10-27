He planned to spend his day off watching football. But then a diner started choking

More Videos 1:18 Watch: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at Buffalo Wild Wings Pause 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 0:41 Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 1:17 What are some short-term solutions to overcrowding in Beaufort County schools? 0:59 Overcrowding at River Ridge Academy, did this principal see it coming? 0:43 Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying 0:35 Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:39 Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:31 Watch as "Julia" the osprey is released on Hilton Head 0:58 Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at Buffalo Wild Wings A New Jersey state trooper was having lunch with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. When a man seated at a nearby table started choking, the officer sprung into action. A New Jersey state trooper was having lunch with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. When a man seated at a nearby table started choking, the officer sprung into action. New Jersey State Police/Facebook

A New Jersey state trooper was having lunch with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant. When a man seated at a nearby table started choking, the officer sprung into action. New Jersey State Police/Facebook