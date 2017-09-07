Harvey victims were in line for disaster relief. Then a car plowed into them, police say

Hurricane Harvey victims were in line for disaster aid on Wednesday when out of nowhere, a white truck careened into them—injuring at least three, and scattering victims as they ran for cover, according to KRIS-TV.
The disaster assistance was being offered at a tent in the parking lot of an Aransas Pass, Texas mall, and dozens of Harvey victims were standing in line.
Police released a photo from the scene that shows what appears to be toiletries, clothing and other donations for Harvey victims strewn around the parking lot as authorities look under the hood of the white truck that the suspect was driving.
When police officers reached the scene, they arrested the driver of the car, who they identified as Ruby Elizabeth Gray, 55, according to KIII News.
Police charged gray with three counts of intoxication assault, and told KIII that they believe the driver had taken heroin before the incident.
Gray is being held in custody at the San Patricio County Jail, according to the Corpus Christi Times-Caller. Her bail is set at $60,000.
When Hurricane Harvey made landfall in southeast Texas on August 25, coastal Aransas Pass was right in its path. The city is about 200 miles southwest of Houston, just outside of Corpus Christi along the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm lashed Texas with Category 4 winds at 130 miles per hour, and it dumped day after day of rain over large portions of the region—leaving as much as 50 inches of rain in some areas. And two weeks later, Aransas Pass is just beginning to recover.
Though there were three injuries, there were no deaths in the incident on Wednesday, according to KRIS-TV.
