The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hurricane Irma track continues shift west into Georgia

Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 9:11 PM

The latest projected track of Hurricane Irma at 8 p.m. has the powerful storm continuing shift to the west, with the center of the storm moving from Florida into Georgia, not South Carolina.

While still too soon to predict with certainty, the latest track would spare South Carolina some of the highest winds and rain from the storm.

But keep in mind that Irma, a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds near 175 miles per hour as of Thursday night, is approximately 400 miles wide, according to The Washington Post. Hurricane force winds extend 70 miles from the eye with tropical force winds (between 39 to 73 miles per hour) extending out to 185 miles from the eye.

Damaging winds up to hurricane force are still possible in the area on Monday and Monday night, the Columbia office of the National Weather Service said after the 5 p.m. update.

The Midlands could start feeling tropical storm force winds as early as Sunday night but on its current track, Irma’s winds aren’t likely to arrive in the area until Monday.

Parts of Florida are now under a hurricane watch and storm surge watch as Hurricane Irma, with sustained winds of 175 miles per hour, continues its march through the Caribbean on a north-northwest track at 16 miles per hour. Hurricane Irma is expected to remain a category 5 or 4 hurricane for the next two days.

According to the 5pm National Hurricane Center update, the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was expected to move between the island of Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday night and between the north coast of Cuba and the Bahamas in the next two days.

