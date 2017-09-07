Hurricane Irma track continues shift west into Georgia

More Videos 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Pause 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 1:51 5 things you need to know before an evacuation 1:27 Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 2:58 Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 1:20 It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

