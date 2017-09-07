How far will the storm surge come in? See how bad your area could flood

More Videos 1:31 Hurricane Irma could make landfall in Beaufort County. Here's what we know. Pause 2:58 Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 1:20 It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 2:38 'This is not Matthew': What you need know if Beaufort County evacuates for Irma 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States Hurricane Irma has been graded a Category 5. From Hugo to Matthew, Cat 5 storms have had serious impacts on the U.S.

Hurricane Irma has been graded a Category 5. From Hugo to Matthew, Cat 5 storms have had serious impacts on the U.S. smardis@thestate.com