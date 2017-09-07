They were hired to restore a house flooded by Harvey — but stole from it instead, police say

They were supposed to help restore a house in north Houston flooded by Hurricane Harvey — but tried to steal from the residence instead, police say.
Now, Brandon Bonesteel, 23, and Richard Edwards, 22, both from Michigan, are charged with burglary of a habitation and each have a $40,000 bail, according to the Houston Chronicle.
And, if found guilty, they’re likely to face stricter penalties than usual; Texas police promised they would pursue harsher punishments, including mandatory jail or prison time, for those found guilty of stealing from victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to the Chronicle.
The condo board for the house hired SERVPRO, a house restoration company, which sent over the two men from Lapeer, Michigan to help clean up.
But a motion-activated camera upstairs allegedly recorded the duo rummaging through the house’s bedroom.
Jordan Blair, who rents a room in the house, knew something was odd when the camera captured the pair upstairs.
“They were supposed to be working downstairs — there was nothing for them to do upstairs,” Blair said to Fox26.
The monitoring system sent an alert to Blair and his roommate, who quickly contacted the condo board. The board then informed police of the situation.
Blair and his roommate were not alone: Lana Bishop, the president of the condo board, told Fox26 that two other residents said they were burglarized as well.
“It was really disheartening to see this today,” Bishop said, “and we were waiting a week, over a week, just for the crew to show up.”
Kim Brooks, a specialist for SERVPRO, told WZZM13 that “these employees were fired on the spot. This is not how we do business. It's an unfortunate situation."
The company also released a longer statement to Fox26.
“We are very troubled by the allegation involving the employees of a SERVPRO Franchise operator,” the statement read. “We in no way condone these actions, which run contrary to SERVPRO’s values and culture. It is our understanding the franchise operator has terminated the employment of these individuals. … The SERVPRO franchise system looks forward to continuing to assist the residents of the State of Texas in their time of need.”
The penalty for burglary of a habitation, which is a second-degree felony, usually carries a penalty of 2-20 years in jail, according to WZZM13. But during a time of emergency, that is increased to 5 years to life.
For Blair, it’s hard to understand why someone would target those who are most vulnerable.
“How much lower can you go with affecting someone who was flooded and you're trying to steal from them,” Blair said to Fox26. “It hurts that they will take advantage of you.”
