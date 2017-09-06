Talladega Superspeedway offers free camping for Hurricane Irma evacuees

Talladega Superspeedway is allowing Hurricane Irma evacuees to stay for free at its campground.

The facility has restrooms and warm water for showers, and water hookups for campers. It will open to evacuees on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Central time. The NASCAR track is calling the campground a safe place for people fleeing the path of Irma.

“Our track is committed to helping our friends in Florida and the surrounding states during this time of need,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

The Talladega, Ala. facility is located less than 10 minutes from the Talladega Municipal Airport and is off Highway 20. By car, it’s about 50 minutes from Birmingham and about one hour and 40 minutes from Atlanta. Evacuees with questions can reach the speedway at 256-315-4747.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will also be allowing Irma evacuees to camp on its site for free starting Thursday. Both RV and tent camping sites will be available, along with hot showers and restrooms. Directions to the sites can be found on the Atlanta Motor Speedway website. The race track is about 25 miles south of Atlanta. Evacuees with questions can reach the speedway at 770-946-4211.

Hurricane Irma is passing over Puerto Rico as of Wednesday morning, and is expected to make landfall on the continental U.S. over the weekend. It’s current path shows the storm tracking over Florida and possibly impacting the Carolinas. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has already declared a state of emergency.