Video catches fuming customer destroying this 7-11—all over some beer and a cellphone

First he violently knocked over a sunglasses display rack.
Then he toppled a stand covered in bunches of bananas and the cash register, leaving a pile of fruit and candy strewn across the floor of the Santa Ana, Calif. 7-11 convenience store.
He also tried attacking the clerk, who had to get up on the counter—wielding a bat in self defense—to stay out of the man’s destructive path.
Finally the attacker stormed out of the 7-11. But before he fled the scene, he took a baseball bat and shattered the windows of the store.
It was 2:36 a.m. on August 25, and the entire wild scene was caught on surveillance footage.
The tantrum began, KTLA reports, after the 7-11 clerk wouldn’t let the man use his personal cellphone to make a call—and things escalated after the clerk barred the man from purchasing beer after hours. Alcohol sales are against the law in California after 2 a.m. and before 6 a.m., according to KTLA.
“They say, ‘No beer for you, it’s against the law,”' Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told City News Service.
The clerk warned the angry customer that if he didn’t leave he was going to have to call police, 7-11 manager Rajev Tendon told KTLA. But instead of leaving, the man got violent and began assaulting the clerk, Tendon said.
“He came back with a rod or pipe or stick and smashed the windows out,” Bertagna told the New York Daily News.
Police said the incident resulted in about $2,000 in damage to the convenience store. The same 7-11 store was robbed last year by someone in a black ski mask carrying an “assault-style rifle,” according to Santa Ana police.
Police are still looking for the suspect in the incident.
