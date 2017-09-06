Workers prepare for the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at a public park in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The Dallas City Council voted to remove the statue, but a last-minute court order blocked the removal as work crews were prepared to take down the monument.
National

Court order blocks removal of Lee statue from Dallas park

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 9:12 PM

DALLAS

A last-minute court order has blocked the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park in Dallas even as work crews were prepared to take it down.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater granted a temporary restraining order requested Wednesday by Hiram Patterson. His attorney, Kirk Lyons, said Patterson is a Dallas resident and taxpayer and member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

The Dallas City Council had voted 13-1 earlier Wednesday to remove the statue, which is in Robert E. Lee Park just north of downtown. A city task force was to determine later what to do with it.

Police officers stationed at the park and crews brought in a crane to remove the statue as about 25 people watched.

