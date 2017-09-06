He offered to buy a homeless man food. The man hit him in the head with a hatchet.

More Videos 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Pause 1:20 It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 2:55 Hurricane Irma is almost to Puerto Rico. Here's what people saw before it hit. 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 0:23 Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 1:42 Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning 1:03 Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds 0:51 Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA 1:01 Hilton Head woman participated in civil rights 'kneel-ins' at white church Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say. A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say. Video courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

