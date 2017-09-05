This 4-year-old tried driving to Chuck E. Cheese. His brother ended up in the hospital

It would be hard to find 4- and 6-year-olds who don’t want a trip to Chuck E. Cheese, the pizza place that caters to kids with games and prizes.
But most kids don’t grab the car keys off the microwave and take the matter into their own hands.
Police say that’s exactly what two young siblings did on Sunday in Pittsburgh, Pa., when a 4-year-old hopped behind the wheel of his family’s car and tried to drive it to the local Chuck. E. Cheese restaurant.
As the 4-year-old put the car in reverse and began backing it up, his 6-year-old brother fell out—and ended up pinned beneath the car, police told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
“It was horrible seeing him like that,” an aunt of the boy told WPXI. She said her nephew remained quiet for 25 minutes while police and paramedics tried to free him.
“He wasn’t screaming,” said the aunt, who didn’t want to be identified in media reports, according to WPXI. “He was out of it.”
When police and paramedics got to the scene the car was straddling the sidewalk and the road. To get the child out from under the vehicle, paramedics had to lift the car and then remove the wheel on the front passenger’s side, the Tribune-Review reports.
The injured boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in critical condition, but police say that he has now been upgraded to stable condition.
“They did a wonderful job,” his aunt told WPXI. “When he got to the hospital he was in critical, now he is just improving.”
On Monday, he underwent eye surgery, and his family hopes to take him home soon, according to WPXI.
Comments