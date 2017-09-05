While firefighters raised money for charity, this man robbed the firefighters, authorities say

A fire station in Raytown, Missouri, was burglarized on Labor Day while firefighters were raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Police were dispatched to the station at 6020 Raytown Trafficway about 2:30 p.m. A fire department employee discovered that his wallet and other items were taken from his bedroom at the station while he had been participating in the fundraiser.
A surveillance camera caught the image of a man with a thin build and red facial hair wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat, white T-shirt and brown shorts.
The Raytown Fire Protection District posted a message on Facebook, with pictures, calling out the suspected burglar.
“It takes a special kind of person to break into a fire station .... Especially while the firefighters are out of the station collecting for MDA,” the post said. “The man pictured here went through the personal belongings of the firefighters today helping himself to a wallet, a pair of shoes and a few other assorted items. If you recognize this person or have knowledge about this theft please contact the Raytown Police Department.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
