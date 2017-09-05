Hospital to police: Stay away from our nurses

More Videos 2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later Pause 0:51 Bluffton man helps Harvey victims one bowl of cheesy mac at a time 1:03 Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds 0:37 What are the rules for Hilton Head beaches now that off-season is here? 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 0:33 There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:52 Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:44 Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

