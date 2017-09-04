In this Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority walk through rice fields after crossing the border into Bangladesh near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area. Myanmar's military says hundreds have died in recent violence in the western state of Rakhine triggered by attacks on security forces by insurgents from the Rohingya. Advocates for the Rohingya, an oppressed Muslim minority in overwhelmingly Buddhist Myanmar, say hundreds of Rohingya civilians have been killed by security forces. Thousands have fled into neighboring Bangladesh.
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 4:34 AM

Members of Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority walked through rice fields after fleeing to Bangladesh near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area. Myanmar's military said recent violence in the western state of Rakhine was triggered by attacks on security forces by insurgents from the Rohingya. Advocates for the Rohingya, an oppressed Muslim minority in overwhelmingly Buddhist Myanmar, said hundreds of Rohingya civilians had been killed by security forces. Thousands have fled into neighboring Bangladesh.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, South Koreans prayed during a service for peace on the Korean Peninsula near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. The United States flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea, a clear warning after North Korea launched a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear bombs over Japan earlier this week, South Korea's military said.

Muslim girls took a selfie during a morning prayer for the Eid al-Adha in Jakarta, Indonesia. People in the world's most populous Muslim country celebrated the Feast of the Sacrifice by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows and distributed the meat to the poor.

