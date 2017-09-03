A rainforest cafe employee is out of a job after Facebook users screenshotted his message calling Harvey evacuees “cheap.”
National

Rainforest Cafe fires waiter accused of telling ‘cheap’ Harvey evacuees to ‘die slow’

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 03, 2017 6:03 PM

A Rainforest Cafe employee has been fired after allegedly posting a statement on Facebook telling Harvey evacuees to “die slow.”

The man referred to the evacuees as “cheap” and complained of not being tipped.

“Don’t come eat at my restaurant and ask for a discount and then not tip me!!!!"F--k each and every one of y'all go back to Houston, Galveston, and Corpus, and f--king drown!!! Idgaf this is how I get paid if you not gonna pay me for your good service then die slow B--ches you and your family!!! Idgaf!!!" the employee wrote according to Facebook screenshots.

The message was posted on the San Antonio Craigslist Facebook page last week, where community members quickly screenshotted and circulated it after the original post was deleted, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Keith Beitler, the senior vice president and COO of Landry's specialty restaurants division, Rainforest Cafe's parent company, told mySA.com in an email that the poster was no longer with the company.

"It was brought to our attention that an employee of Rainforest Cafe in San Antonio shared personal comments on a private group Facebook page," Beitler said in the email. "This is not reflective of our company's views and this employee is no longer employed with us. Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey's devastation."

