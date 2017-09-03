National

September 3, 2017 8:01 AM

State police: Mother, 2 children killed in house fire

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Pa.

A mother and her two young children have been killed in a fast-moving house fire in Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out overnight Saturday at a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg. It was brought under control early Sunday morning.

News media report that a man was able to escape the blaze by jumping out of a second-floor window.

Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

Authorities say a state police fire marshal is at the scene and investigating what sparked the fire.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

National