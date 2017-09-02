Parents gave a baby a 'homeopathic healing bracelet.’ It gave the baby lead poisoning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a nine-month-old child in Manchester, Connecticut had hazardous levels of lead in her blood thanks to a homeopathic “healing bracelet.”
The report, published Friday, found that the baby was anemic with blood lead level of 41 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL). The CDC finds levels above 5 μg/dL to be “abnormal.”
“The parents reported that the child intermittently wore a handmade “homeopathic magnetic hematite healing bracelet” that they had purchased from an artisan at a local fair (Figure). The child wore the bracelet for teething related discomfort and was sometimes noted to chew on it,” the report read.
The bracelet also had small beads on it that tested positive for lead, according to the CDC and had no warning labels on it. Healthcare employees discovered the baby’s condition September 2016 after the baby showed the abnormal blood/lead levels.
Homeopathic medicine, according to Ars Technica, is a set of potentially dangerous alternative treatments -- the principle behind the treatments being the belief that “like cures like.”
The Food and Drug Administration has conducted multiple investigations into homeopathic teething tablets and materials for amounts of deadly nightshade, Ars Technica reported.
There has also been a dangerous toll associated with Hyland’s, a homeopathic company, after after hundreds of reports of sick babies and 10 infant deaths prompted the company to recall teething products.
According to the CDC common sources for lead in infants include paint in homes built before 1978, water pumped through leaded pipes, imported items including clay pots, certain candies, make -up and jewelry. Abnormal levels of lead can affect a child’s IQ and academic achievement.
