High on heroin, she crashed into a home, took her children inside and choked them, police say

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after she allegedly used heroin and attempted to drive with her children in the back seat of her car, according to local media reports.
Khaleelah Muhammad, 32, has been charged on two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to maintain insurance in Louisville, Kentucky, according to court records.
Police records indicate that Muhammad was allegedly under the influence of heroin on Thursday night while driving. At around 9:30 p.m., police say, Muhammad drove through the yard of a house and then struck the home, per WDRB. Police say she also damaged the neighbor’s property.
By the time the homeowner got down to the scene of the crash, he said Muhammad had taken her children, a 2-year-old and an 8-year-old, inside the house and begun choking them, per WLKY.
“She had them both in a bear hug, and she was laying right here," Raymond Stewart, the house’s owner, told WLKY. “While she was laying right here, she peed on the floor. She kept saying, 'I'm a witch' or something.”
Per WDRB, Muhammad only stopped attacking her children after a firefighter came to the scene.
Both WDRB and WLKY report that the children are now fine and are in custody of Child Protective Services. Muhammad, meanwhile, allegedly admitted to police that she was on heroin at the scene of the crash and gave a blood sample, but refused to perform any field sobriety tests.
According to jail records, Muhammad is being held without bail. Kentucky court records do not appear to show Muhammad has any prior run-ins with the law because of drugs.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 10 million people aged 12 or older reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs during the year prior to being surveyed, which was 2014.
Comments