Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl, reports say

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, according to WPBF.
According to WPBF, Venus Williams told ESPN that she was thrilled with the baby and her sister.
"Obviously I am super excited and words can't describe it," Venus Williams said.
NEW: Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well.— Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 1, 2017
Serena Williams, a tennis superstar who has won 23 grand slams, went into labor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to CBS12.
On Wednesday, Williams checked into the hospital. The entire first floor was cleared for safety reasons, and no one can get in without going through security first, according to CBS12.
She was reportedly induced Thursday, hospital staff said, according to WFTL.
Williams, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, announced her pregnancy in April in an accidental Snapchat post.
This is her first child.
Kelly Bush Novak, a spokesperson for Williams, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Patch.com.
This story will be updated.
