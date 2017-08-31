Debrina Scott was arrested Tuesday after police say she shoplifted shoes and left her child behind in the store when security chased her.
A mom stole shoes and sped away in a car, police say. But she left her son behind

By Donovan Harrell

August 31, 2017 10:46 PM

UPDATED September 01, 2017 09:20 AM

A woman has been arrested after police say she stole shoes, ran out a store and jumped in a car, all while leaving her 5-year-old son behind.

Surveillance footage on Aug. 26 showed Debrina Scott, 24, as she fled a Shoe Station in Mobile, Alabama, with security guards and her child chasing after her, FOX 10 reported.

A security guard almost knocked the child over, but picked him up and continued to chase after Scott. Scott never even looked back to see if her child was with her, according to FOX 10.

Donald Wallace, a Mobile Police Police Department spokesman, told AL.com Scott ran across the parking lot and her child was nearly hit by a car as he chased after her. She jumped in a car and fled the scene, he said.

Angela Scott, who told police she was the boy’s grandmother, went to the crime scene but The Department of Human Resources refused to release the child to her and took custody of him, AL.com reported.

Angela Scott was arrested on the scene after she refused to leave and was charged with failure to obey according to AL.com.

Scott was finally arrested Tuesday and charged with theft and endangering the welfare of a child, FOX 10 reported.

