National

August 31, 2017 9:17 PM

Bond denied for white nationalist after prosecutors appeal

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A judge has denied bond for white nationalist Christopher Cantwell, who faces felony charges in connection with a torchlit rally at the University of Virginia.

TV station WVIR reports the judge reversed a lower court's decision Thursday that had set bond at $25,000. The judge ruled Cantwell is a flight risk and his hate speech makes him a threat to others.

Cantwell told The Associated Press he pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator in self-defense during an Aug. 11 protest, a day before the much larger white nationalist rally.

Also Thursday, Ku Klux Klan member Richard Wilson Preston Jr. of Baltimore, who is charged with firing a gun during the rally, made an initial court appearance. The station reports he appeared via video. Bond wasn't set because he doesn't have an attorney yet.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Pause
Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays 0:34

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

Over 2000 water rescues in the wake of catastrophic flooding from Harvey 1:44

Over 2000 water rescues in the wake of catastrophic flooding from Harvey

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

  • ‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma

    Hurricane Irma became a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning and is expected to be upgraded to a major hurricane in the next day. It's forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by Tuesday. NOAA says it's too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week.

‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma

View more video

National