National

August 31, 2017 11:12 AM

Their hurricane Chick-fil-A order: 2 chicken burritos, extra egg and a rescue boat

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

On Reddit, the photo of a woman on the back of a jet ski inside her flooded home, getting ready to evacuate with a bemused smile on her face, became one of the most viral photos from Hurricane Harvey, providing a light-hearted moment amidst the devastating effects of the storm.

The photo has been viewed nearly 800,000 times and generated plenty of headlines and social media responses.

But as it turns out, the jet skis aren’t even half of Karen Spencer’s story.

According to ABC News, Karen and her husband, J.C. Spencer, were safe in their Houston home for the first few days of Harvey. But as the rain continued to fall, their house began to flood, and the couple decided they needed to evacuate, 78-year-old J.C. said.

But rather than calling authorities, J.C. said he called the local Chick-fil-A, where he and Karen are regulars, per ABC News.

“Now that sounds kind of funny,” he said.

Even funnier, the call actually worked.

"So I called Chick-fil-A and ordered two grilled chicken burritos, extra egg and a boat,” J.C. told Inside Edition. “The manager said that she would send her husband, who has a boat, and she did.”

And that’s where the jet skis come in. Karen told Inside Edition that the boat could not get into the house to pick them up, and even if they could, they would be forced to leave most of their possessions behind. Suddenly, two strangers showed up riding the jet skis and offered to take the Spencers aboard.

“I can't believe I'm leaving my flooded house in a jet ski," Karen thought as she boarded the jet ski, she told ABC News. “Oh well, here we go!”

ABC News identified the jet ski drivers as Keith Christensen and Winston Savice, Jr. The Chick-fil-A manager and her husband have not been identified, but J.C. Spencer said they are “so grateful” for their actions.

Still, the Spencers’ Chick-fil-A service hasn’t been completely perfect: They still don’t have their chicken burritos.

“It's been delayed,” J.C. joked with Inside Edition.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

Pause
Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays 0:34

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort 0:50

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds 0:18

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

  • Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

    The residents of Bluffton are coming together to help a tiny Texas town called Shoreacres that's been devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The town had received nearly 42 inches of rain by Wednesday.

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

View more video

National

Nation & World Videos