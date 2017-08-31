Their hurricane Chick-fil-A order: 2 chicken burritos, extra egg and a rescue boat

On Reddit, the photo of a woman on the back of a jet ski inside her flooded home, getting ready to evacuate with a bemused smile on her face, became one of the most viral photos from Hurricane Harvey, providing a light-hearted moment amidst the devastating effects of the storm.
The photo has been viewed nearly 800,000 times and generated plenty of headlines and social media responses.
But as it turns out, the jet skis aren’t even half of Karen Spencer’s story.
According to ABC News, Karen and her husband, J.C. Spencer, were safe in their Houston home for the first few days of Harvey. But as the rain continued to fall, their house began to flood, and the couple decided they needed to evacuate, 78-year-old J.C. said.
But rather than calling authorities, J.C. said he called the local Chick-fil-A, where he and Karen are regulars, per ABC News.
“Now that sounds kind of funny,” he said.
Even funnier, the call actually worked.
"So I called Chick-fil-A and ordered two grilled chicken burritos, extra egg and a boat,” J.C. told Inside Edition. “The manager said that she would send her husband, who has a boat, and she did.”
And that’s where the jet skis come in. Karen told Inside Edition that the boat could not get into the house to pick them up, and even if they could, they would be forced to leave most of their possessions behind. Suddenly, two strangers showed up riding the jet skis and offered to take the Spencers aboard.
“I can't believe I'm leaving my flooded house in a jet ski," Karen thought as she boarded the jet ski, she told ABC News. “Oh well, here we go!”
ABC News identified the jet ski drivers as Keith Christensen and Winston Savice, Jr. The Chick-fil-A manager and her husband have not been identified, but J.C. Spencer said they are “so grateful” for their actions.
Still, the Spencers’ Chick-fil-A service hasn’t been completely perfect: They still don’t have their chicken burritos.
“It's been delayed,” J.C. joked with Inside Edition.
