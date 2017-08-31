Mark Mulligan AP
Grieving Houston mom says don’t wade in floods. Her son was electrocuted.

August 31, 2017 7:40 AM

A Houston mother is warning people in the area to stay out of Harvey’s floodwaters after her son was electrocuted while wading through the water to check on his sister’s home.

Jodell Pasek says her 25-year-old son Andrew was unaware that a landscape light had electrified the water when he stepped into it Tuesday afternoon. She said he fell and grabbed a lamppost and told a friend who was with him to stay away because he was dying.

She says she’s speaking out despite her grief to ensure her son didn’t lose his life in vain.

Pasek lost her older son in a car accident in 1993. She tells KPRC-TV that she’s pulling her strength from that experience.

  • Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue in Texas

Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue in Texas

Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

