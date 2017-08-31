AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
HOUSTON (AP) — Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loomed Wednesday with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line and an explosion at a Texas chemical plant as Harvey's floodwaters began receding in the Houston area after five days of torrential rain.
Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, struggled with rising water as the area was pounded with what remained of the weakening storm, while Houston's fire department said it would begin a block-by-block search Thursday of thousands of flooded homes. Assistant Fire Chief Richard Mann said the searches were to ensure "no people were left behind."
The confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31, including six family members — four of them children — whose bodies were pulled Wednesday from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge into a bayou.
"Unfortunately, it seems that our worst thoughts are being realized," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after the van that disappeared over the weekend was found in 10 feet of muddy water.
Another crisis related to Harvey emerged at a chemical plant about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston. A spokeswoman for the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.
___
Texas chemical plant poised to explode amid Harvey flooding
DALLAS (AP) — A flooded chemical plant in a small town outside of Houston is poised to explode, a spokeswoman for the French company that owns the plant says, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
The Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston, lost power and its backup generators amid Harvey's dayslong deluge, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.
"The fire will happen. It will resemble a gasoline fire. It will be explosive and intense in nature," spokeswoman Janet Smith told The Associated Press late Wednesday.
There was "no way to prevent" the explosion, chief executive Rich Rowe said earlier Wednesday.
Arkema manufactures organic peroxides, a family of compounds used for making everything from pharmaceuticals to construction materials.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HARVEY STILL POSING THREAT TO TWO-STATE BORDER
Major dangers for the U.S. Gulf Coast area loom with the threat of major flooding further east near the Texas-Louisiana line and a potential explosion at a chemical plant northeast of Houston.
2. HARVEY STRAINING TWO TEXAS LEADERS
The hurricane's devastation is testing Houston Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, whose personal styles are as divergent as their politics.
___
Source: Lobbyist in Trump Tower meeting spoke to grand jury
WASHINGTON (AP) — A grand jury used by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has heard secret testimony from a Russian-American lobbyist who attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's eldest son, The Associated Press has learned.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed to the AP that Rinat Akhmetshin had appeared before Mueller's grand jury in recent weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret proceedings.
The revelation is the clearest indication yet that Mueller and his team of investigators view the meeting, which came weeks after Trump had secured the Republican presidential nomination, as a relevant inquiry point in their broader probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The meeting included Donald Trump Jr.; the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner; and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Emails released by Trump Jr. show he took the meeting expecting that he would be receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.
The Financial Times first reported Akhmetshin's grand jury appearance. Reached by the AP, Akhmetshin declined comment. Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, also declined comment Wednesday night.
___
AP Explains: A look at the insurgency behind Myanmar attacks
BANGKOK (AP) — Armed with machetes and rifles, a ragtag band of insurgents comprised of members of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority launched unprecedented attacks last week, triggering fighting with security forces that has left more than 100 people dead and forced at least 18,000 to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.
Here's a closer look at the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, the group that claimed responsibility for the attacks:
THE ORIGINS OF ARSA:
The group was formed last year by Rohingya exiles living in Saudi Arabia, according to the International Crisis Group, which detailed ARSA's origins in a report last year. It is led by Attullah Abu Amar Jununi, a Pakistani-born Rohingya who grew up in Mecca, and a committee of about 20 Rohingya emigres. ICG says there are indications Jununi and others received militant training in Pakistan and possibly Afghanistan.
ARSA is believed to receive funding from the Rohingya diaspora and donors in Saudi Arabia, as well as other parts of the Middle East, ICG says.
___
AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape
BEIJING (AP) — Escalating efforts to repatriate one of the ruling Communist Party's most wanted exiles, Chinese police have opened an investigation on a new allegation, rape, against New York-based billionaire Guo Wengui, who has been releasing what he calls official secrets ahead of a pivotal party leadership conference.
Two Chinese officials with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that police are requesting a second Interpol arrest notice for Guo, 50, for the alleged sexual assault of a 28-year-old former personal assistant.
Guo and his representatives did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
The rape allegation represents a new element in the sprawling case that Chinese prosecutors are building against the real estate tycoon, who is being investigated for at least 19 major criminal cases. Allegations against him include bribing a top Chinese intelligence official, kidnapping, fraud and money laundering.
The Associated Press reviewed documents related to the rape investigation and confirmed their contents with Chinese official sources in Beijing, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing case. The Chinese officials' disclosures to the AP — an unusual move given the political sensitivity of Guo's case in China — underscores Beijing's urgent effort to not only bring a fugitive to heel on criminal charges but also silence a potent irritant in the run-up to a key Communist Party congress during which political stability and the stifling of any challenges to the party head, President Xi Jinping, are paramount.
___
Federal judge blocks Texas' tough 'sanctuary cities' law
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge late Wednesday temporarily blocked most of Texas' tough new "sanctuary cities" law that would have let police officers ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally and threatened sheriffs with jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.
The law, known as Senate Bill 4, had been cheered by President Donald Trump's administration and was set to take effect Friday. It was widely viewed as the toughest immigration measure in the nation since Arizona passed what critics called a "Show Me Your Papers" law in 2010, which was later partially struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia in San Antonio was handed down as anxieties about immigration enforcement in Texas have again flared in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey. Houston officials have sought to assure families fleeing the rising floodwaters in the nation's fourth-largest city that shelters would not ask for their immigration status.
Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, an outspoken critic of the law, got word of the decision while standing inside a downtown convention center where about 10,000 people have sought shelter. He high-fived another officer.
"We needed a break. That's a break for us," said Acevedo, whose department has conducted thousands of high-water rescues and lost one officer who died in floodwaters as he tried to drive to work.
___
Harvey tests political opposites in Texas' Abbott, Turner
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Harvey's devastation is testing two Texas leaders whose personal styles are as divergent as their politics.
Houston Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner is a former longtime state lawmaker who made a career of impassioned defenses of liberal legislation that had no hope of passing the GOP-controlled Legislature. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sets the agenda in his deep red state using a measured, lawyerly demeanor.
The two already have clashed over conflicting instructions on whether to evacuate Houston ahead of Harvey's deadly floods, and there could be more tension coming. It underscores the rift between Texas' big cities, which are almost all Democrat-run, and the Republican-dominated Legislature and statewide offices.
Still, Turner and Abbott will have to work together, along with the Trump administration, to recover from the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history — despite deep ideological differences.
"Adverse circumstances always bring out true nature — and the more severe, the truer the nature," said Bill Miller, a veteran Texas political consultant who has worked for Democrats and Republicans.
___
So far, cellphone networks have weathered Harvey
NEW YORK (AP) — Roads, refineries and other infrastructure have taken a beating in the Texas and Louisiana regions hit by Harvey — but cellphone networks so far remain largely functional.
One reason: Big carriers brought in supplemental equipment and backup power and turned to drones to diagnose problems.
Four Gulf Coast counties northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, had more than half of their cell towers knocked out earlier in the week, but crews have been able to restore many of them. As of Wednesday, Aransas County had the heaviest outages, with 47 percent of its 19 towers out. That's down from 95 percent right after the weekend's storm, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.
Throughout the affected region, just 4 percent of cell towers were out. It was just slightly higher at 5 percent in Houston's Harris County.
While cellphone services fared well, hundreds of thousands of people lost landline or other wired phone services, according to the FCC. Some 911 centers had to transfer calls to neighboring centers, while three television stations lost broadcast capabilities.
___
Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary
LONDON (AP) — People placed floral tributes, photos and personal messages at the gates of Kensington Palace on Thursday as Britain observed the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.
Royal fans marked two decades since Diana died in a car crash in Paris, triggering a flood of grief across Britain and beyond. Her admirers began paying tribute to Diana at the time she died before dawn, placing candles shaped in the letter "D'' at the gates of the London palace that had been her home.
"We had never met her and been nowhere near her, but I think she touched so many people because of who she was, the way she conducted herself in the context of where she was living and who she became," said Mara Klemich, 55, a royal well-wisher from Australia.
Princes William and Harry honored their mother Wednesday at Kensington Palace, visiting a garden where she would stroll by and ask the gardeners about their ever-changing displays.
The princes and the Duchess of Cambridge met with well-wishers after the walk, but aren't expected to take part in any engagements Thursday.
Comments