Harvey's floods couldn’t stop this Pizza Hut from delivering—by kayak

As Harvey left widespread devastation throughout Houston, Texas, and surrounding areas, the last thing some may have expected was for pizza restaurants to still deliver.
One Pizza Hut restaurant in Sugarland, Texas, found a solution to the unprecedented flooding caused by Harvey: kayaks, according to KPRC.
Shayda Habib, the manager of the local Pizza Hut, told The Houston Chronicle she decided to make pizza for people she heard were low on food while stuck in their homes.
"We packed 120 pizzas into kayaks and took them out to people in their homes," Habib told The Houston Chronicle. "The people in the houses didn't expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom."
She gathered a crew, placed pizzas onto kayaks and delivered hot pizzas to families in the Village of Oak Lake neighborhood in Sugarland, KPRC reported.
Sometimes the crew of 6 faced water as high as their chest. They had to paddle with the pizzas in their lap in areas where flooding was too severe, according to The Houston Chronicle.
THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw— Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017
Habib said she plans to deliver as many pizzas as possible until the store runs out of ingredients, The Houston Chronicle reported.
