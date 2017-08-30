He canoed and waded through miles of Texas flooding to give an injured teen surgery

More Videos 2:10 Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey Pause 2:05 Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia 1:23 Harvey continues to destroy property in the Houston area 0:43 Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland 0:55 How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:45 Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 0:33 There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 2:27 Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 1:01 A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

More shelters open for Houston Harvey victims Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Meta Viers McClatchy

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier. Meta Viers McClatchy