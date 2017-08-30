National

Prosecutor: More indictments possible in McDonald case

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:15 AM

CHICAGO

A Cook County grand jury looking into allegations of a cover up in the fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white Chicago police officer is weighing further indictments in the case.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes told a judge Tuesday that several individuals are being looked at and the grand jury is expected to meet at least twice by the end of October.

Police dashcam video shows 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times by Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014 as the teen was walking away from officers with a small knife by his side.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Three other officers pleaded not guilty last month to conspiring to cover up what happened.

