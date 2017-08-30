More Videos

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 1:09

Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers

Pause
Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 5:43

Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 0:40

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 0:29

Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

  • Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia

    A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia

A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family.
Credit: AP
Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Crime & Public Safety

Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers

Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.

Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video

National

Watch as Florida cop wrangles anaconda while partner shoots video

The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.