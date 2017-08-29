United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Jeff Chiu AP Photo
United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Jeff Chiu AP Photo

National

Feinstein: Pardon of Arizona sheriff "a stupid thing to do"

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 10:43 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pardon a controversial Arizona sheriff, calling it "a stupid thing to do."

The San Francisco Democrat was asked about the pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a lecture in San Francisco.

Feinstein said Trump's pardon sent a message to police departments around the United States "that racial profiling is OK."

On the topic of a border wall with Mexico, Feinstein said she believes Americans would rather send aid to Texas flood victims than pay for a border wall.

The friendly conversation touched on many subjects, but the 84-year-old did not say whether she'll seek re-election next year.

She drew boos, however, when she said Trump will likely serve out the rest of his term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey
Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook
People, dogs rescued from Texas flooding 1:53

People, dogs rescued from Texas flooding

View More Video