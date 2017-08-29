National

August 29, 2017 2:51 PM

‘She was a buck short:’ This deer on a bridge was stopped for ‘toll evasion,’ cops joke

The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif.

California highway officers say they stopped a young deer on a California toll bridge “for toll evasion.”

A photo published Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol shows the doe on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge standing in the middle of an on-ramp with a deer-in-the-headlights look.

The officer joked in a Twitter post that the fawn usually pays the toll but “today she was a buck short.”

CHP Officer Matthew Hamer says two officers were on patrol on the bridge early Tuesday when the deer came out of the woods on Treasure Island and walked in front of their car.

He says after staring at them for a couple of minutes – long enough for the officers to snap a photograph – the deer went back into the woods.

  • Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

    Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

