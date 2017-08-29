A bridge crosses a stream along the Iceline Trail in Yoho National Park in Canada’s stretch of the Rocky Mountains, straddling the border of British Columbia and Alberta. Police in Waterville, Maine, have issued a summons for a man accused of being naked on a nature trail.
Mom and kids on a nature trail stumble across a naked 67-year-old man using a walker

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 11:25 AM

WATERVILLE, Maine

A naked man who startled a mother and her children on a nature trail in Maine has been issued a summons by police.

Officers say 67-year-old Ricky Thompson told them he was sunbathing when the family spotted him in Waterville on Thursday.

The woman described to police a “naked elderly man” with a walker. So police went to the scene assuming there was a medical issue.

Deputy Chief Bill Bonney tells the Morning Sentinel that Thompson was still naked when officers caught up with him. Bonney says police had received similar complaints in the past but were unable to substantiate them.

Thompson can’t be reached for comment. No phone number for him can be found. And it’s unknown if the Waterville resident has a lawyer who could comment for him.

