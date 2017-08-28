RockHill
He thought couple writhing on golf course was having emergency. Then he looked closer

By John Marks

August 28, 2017 6:16 PM

TEGA CAY, South Carolina

The links one couple went to for some alone time got them arrested over the weekend in Tega Cay.

Clover residents Dakota Len Payne, 19, and Kiernan Dunne Hennessey, 24, were arrested Sunday after police found them having sex on the eighth hole of the golf course, a report says.

According to a Tega Cay police report, a resident called a little before 7:30 p.m. Sunday after seeing two people lying on the fairway.

The resident told police he thought there may be some medical situation, but after getting his binoculars and looking closer, he saw the couple engaged in a sex act.

Another pair of witnesses later told police they saw the couple from the tee box, but initially thought them to be a deer on the fairway.

Officers arrived, according to the report, to find Payne without shorts on and Hennessey wearing only a bra, according to the report. Both “were instructed multiple times” to stop what they were doing and clothe themselves, according to the report.

Both were arrested and charged with indecent exposure. They were transported to the Fort Mill Police Department and booked into custody.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

