This deacon’s relative has cancer. The HOA says he can’t park his car in the driveway.

HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Stuart and Marsha Holland have been living in their Olathe house with Marsha's parents for five years after her dad was diagnosed with cancer and moved to Kansas City from Florida. However, recently the Avignon Villa Homes Community Association has decided to no longer allow the Hollands to park a car in their driveway overnight because the board says it has a responsibility to maintain “the integrity of the neighborhood.” Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

