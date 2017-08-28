There are more than 4,000 cadets at West Point. This black woman will lead them.

A northern Virginian selected to hold the top position in the chain of command for West Point cadets will be the first African-American woman to do so at the U.S. Military Academy.
West Point this week announced that Cadet Simone Askew of Fairfax, Virginia, will serve as first captain of the Corps of Cadets during the upcoming academic year. Askew, an international history major at West Point, will assume her duties later this month.
“Simone truly exemplifies our values of Duty, Honor, Country,” Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, commandant of cadets, said in a release. “Her selection is a direct result of her hard work, dedication and commitment to the Corps over the last three years.”
As first captain, Askew will be “responsible for the overall performance” of the West Point cadets, according to the release. She will act as an intermediary between the corps and West Point’s administration, and work on a class agenda.
Her toughest challenge at West Point, she told USA Today, has been personal, not professional.
“I think my mom will tell you that I don’t call her enough,” Askew said. “That’s definitely one of the toughest. It’s difficult when you have a duty to an organization that creates an environment where the work is never ending. In theory, I could work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and I’d still have emails to be read.”
There are more than 4,000 cadets at the U.S. Military Academy. The service academy, located on the bluffs above the Hudson River, is about 50 miles north of New York City.
Founded in 1802, West Point, enrolled women for the first time in 1976. Federal data show that 20 percent of cadets at West Point in fall 2016 were women.
Past first captains at West Point, USA Today reports, include Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the top commander in the Far East during World War II and Korea; Gen. Vincent Brooks, who was the first African-American first captain at the academy and now leads U.S. forces in South Korea; and Gen. John Nicholson, the top commander in Afghanistan charged with overseeing President Trump’s new strategy there.
Askew, 20, is a member of the Army West Point Crew team and the Phi Alpha Theta Honorary National History Society.
Dave Goldfarb, her former principal at Fairfax High School, said he remembered Askew as a “very dynamic person.” Askew was the type of student who consistently saw value in others, he said, and was both well-rounded and well-liked.
“She was always very positive, had great energy,” Goldfarb said. “She excelled at including others. She was very much a collaborative leader.”
Comments