A mentally ill U.S. Army veteran threatened suicide. Then police killed her.

A SWAT team broke into a Kristen Ambury’s home to try and save her after she threatened to kill herself Aug. 25 -- but it ended in tragedy, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Ambury was reportedly armed as she barricaded herself for more than three hours in her apartment in Sunrise, Florida, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Relatives told Local 10 she seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and struggled with mental illness.
Ambury, a 28-year-old U.S. Army explosive ordnance specialist and emergency medical technician, worked for the American Heart Association, according to Local 10.
Veda Coleman-Wright, a Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, told Local 10 officers attempted to negotiate with Ambury before they entered her home. When negotiations failed, a SWAT team was called in. Neighbors said they heard five to six shots fired. She was home alone.
Local 10 reported that she was pronounced dead at the scene, and that officers told the station that they sent the most well-trained officers they could to help Ambury.
So far this year, 648 people have been shot and killed by police, according to The Washington Post. Out of those people, 152 people were mentally ill.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 11-20 percent of veterans have PTSD in a given year from Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
