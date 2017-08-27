Houston TV station floods during a live news broadcast about the flooding

More Videos 0:35 Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank Pause 1:08 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38 Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 1:39 Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 2:59 These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 0:16 Family crabbing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:27 How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 3:04 Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen." Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen." Alexa Ard/ McClatchy, AP, Storyful

