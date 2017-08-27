She eats out of dumpsters so she can afford long-term care for her husband

More Videos 0:35 Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank Pause 2:59 These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 0:16 Family crabbing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 3:04 Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee 0:42 Rainy day? Check out this fun and inexpensive science project 1:27 How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 1:38 York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com