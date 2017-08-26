Flooding from Hurricane Harvey forced them to cancel their wedding — a third time

Jenny Swarers and Dustin Morgan, a couple from Orange, Texas, became engaged in 2015 and have yet to officially tie the knot, but it’s not been for lack of trying.
Swarers and Morgan have now had to postpone their wedding day three times thanks to a variety of flood-related issues, according to media reports, most recently because of one of the biggest storms to hit the U.S. in the past 20 years.
According to CNN, the couple has known each other since high school and started dating five years ago. Originally, the plan was to get married in Orange in April 2016. That plan was derailed when the local river, the Sabine, flooded.
"The venue had 6 feet of water in it, Swarers told CNN.
So then the two decided to wait another year and try again in 2017 in the same place, per Inside Edition.
“I said ‘please saved the date, next year, same date, same time,’” Swarers said she told guests. “It was a mess.”
That didn’t work out either. Construction to fix the damage from the previous year’s flooding was still ongoing.
“When I go to call the venue, they said there was no way possible they would be open fully by the time we wanted to have the wedding,” Swarers told Inside Edition.
At that point, the couple gave up on their original venue and instead rescheduled for a place in Lake Charles, Louisiana, several hours away from Houston, for this weekend.
Then came Hurricane Harvey, the strongest storm to hit land in the U.S. in 12 years, a storm that peaked at Category 4 with winds that hit 130 miles per hour and as much as 40 inches of rain. Houston and much of coastal Texas, where Swarers, Morgan and many of their friends live, is right in Harvey’s path.
As the storm strengthed this week and predictions of catastrophic flooding began to roll in, the guest list for the wedding plummeted from 150 to 40, then 15, Swarers told CNN. Finally, the preacher cancelled.
“We thought maybe we'll just Skype him in,” Swarers joked to CNN, “but we knew we had to cancel.
“We figured Harvey won.”
According to Swarers’ Facebook page, they finally officially cancelled the ceremony Friday at 3:36 p.m., several hours before Harvey officially made landfall. In her post, Swarers joked that their next attempt will be “no where near water.”
The wedding has been canceled due to Harvey. Please call and cancel your rooms if you have them. Please be safe....next wedding will be no where near water!!!!!Posted by Jenny Swarers on Friday, August 25, 2017
The comments on the post range from sympathetic to supportive to sarcastic.
“Not again,” one person wrote.
“One thing is evident is that you and Dustin have a strong love. I wish you many years of happiness and more giggles along your road together,” another said.
“Maybe somebody's trying to tell (y’all) something. Just sayin',” another posted.
Ultimately, though, the couple is keeping a positive outlook.
“It sucks but it's too funny not to share and laugh,” Swarers wrote on Facebook.
Comments