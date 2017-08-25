Taylor Swift’s new music video drew swift criticism and comparisons to Beyoncé’s “Lemonade”
Taylor Swift’s new music video drew swift criticism and comparisons to Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” Twitter screenshot from @aly_santiago01
Taylor Swift’s new music video drew swift criticism and comparisons to Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” Twitter screenshot from @aly_santiago01

National

‘Okay ladies now let's gentrification’ Taylor Swift's music video compared to Beyoncé

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

August 25, 2017 6:39 PM

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank 0:35

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank
Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 0:59

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas
Blackhawk crews practice sling load training 1:29

Blackhawk crews practice sling load training

View More Video