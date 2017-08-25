This might be what the new iPhone 8 looks like.
This might be what the new iPhone 8 looks like. Screenshot from Unbox Therapy Youtube channel
This might be what the new iPhone 8 looks like. Screenshot from Unbox Therapy Youtube channel

National

Planning to buy the new iPhone 8? It might cost you around $1,000 — or even more

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 25, 2017 11:00 AM

UPDATED August 25, 2017 12:05 PM

The new iPhone 8 is expected to come with some amazing features: a bigger screen, wireless charging capabilities and facial recognition to unlock the device, according to The New York Times.

But it won’t come cheap — you’ll have to shell out about $1,000, if not more, to take one home, according to multiple sources that spoke with the Times.

For comparison, the newest Apple iPhone, the iPhone 7 Plus, currently costs around $769 and tops out at $969, according to NY Mag.

The iPhone 7 and 7 plus came with three storage options of 32GB, 128GB and 256GB, according to Business Insider; AppleInsider reported that the iPhone 8 will come with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB options.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Because Apple tends to charge an additional $100 for each size upgrade, the 512GB option could cost upwards of $1,200, according to Business Insider.

The iPhone 8 is expected to come with a significantly higher screen resolution, a glass back and no home button.

But its high price might spell trouble for Apple, according to Fortune.

A study released by the ad company Fluent found that just 13 percent of American consumers said they would buy the new iPhone if it costs more than $1,000. Two-thirds of respondents said a smartphone that costs at least $1,000 is “too expensive.”

Don’t expect a mass exodus of iPhone users to another smartphone, however — 70 percent of those surveyed said they plan to buy an iPhone in the future, even if there are other devices on the market that come with a substantially cheaper price tag.

Related stories from The Island Packet

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Pause
Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:53

Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Man arrested after hit and run in North Carolina 0:25

Man arrested after hit and run in North Carolina

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

  • Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

    A sampling of photos by Wally McNamee, courtesy of The Dolph Briscoe Center for American History. McNamee recently died. He lived on Hilton Head Island.

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

View More Video