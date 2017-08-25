National

Officials nix plans for Hitler's desk at upstate NY gun show

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 9:21 AM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

Continued outrage over the rally of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, has scuttled plans by an upstate New York gun show organizer to display a writing desk used by Adolf Hitler.

The show organizer planned to display the desk, a chair and a valet stand from Hitler's Munich apartment at the two-day show at the Saratoga Springs City Center that begins Sept. 2.

But center executive Director Ryan McMahon nixed the plan after getting complaints from the community.

Show organizer David Petronis says the furniture will still, however, be going up for auction in Ohio.

The New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates has held the gun show for years.

This year's show also is to include the display of a Confederate general's frock coat and other Civil War memorabilia.

