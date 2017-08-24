Lightning bolt rips every stitch of clothing off of a mountain hiker

More Videos 0:35 Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank Pause 2:44 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 0:31 Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville 1:38 York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man 2:33 Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 0:53 How would you spend $650 million? 0:51 Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. CHP Valley Air Operations

