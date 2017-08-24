Delores Amorino.
Mom, daughter beat grandmother, shave her head because she won’t turn game down, cops say

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:37 PM

YOUNGWOOD, Pa.

Authorities say a woman’s daughter and granddaughter beat her and shaved her head because they thought she was listening to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game too loudly on the radio.

State police tell the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that 40-year-old Delores Amorino and her 17-year-old daughter, Sarah, turned down the TV volume when the older woman was watching Sunday’s game in the Youngwood home they share. The older woman went into her bedroom, locked the door and turned on the radio.

Police say the Amorinos broke through the door and assaulted her. Police say the grandmother had a fat lip, bruises and an injured foot. Police say Sarah Amorino then choked her and cut her hair.

The Amorinos were arrested Wednesday.

Online court records don’t list defense attorneys.

