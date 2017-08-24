AlexK100 Wikimedia Commons
AlexK100 Wikimedia Commons

National

Rats are overrunning cities. People are fighting back with dry ice and birth control

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

August 24, 2017 12:27 PM

Rats populations are spiking in cities across the United States—and in many, it’s only getting worse.

From Houston to New York City to Washington, D.C., warmer winters are giving rodents more time to breed, according to the New Republic. And with how quickly rats can breed, even one extra litter a year can spell a baby boom.

Rodent complaints in Chicago were up 9 percent in the early part of the summer alone—and that’s in a city that just last year held the dubious distinction of being “the rattiest in America,” according to USA Today. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio unveiled a $32 million plan to root out rats in July, but even that only targets the most infested areas.

“I travel all over the world,” rat expert Bobby Corrigan told the New Republic. “Complaints and feedback and questions I hear right now are all, ‘We’ve never seen rats in the city like this before.’ They’re all expressing the same concern: Our rat problem is worse than ever.”

Rats aren’t just a nuisance rummaging through garbage cans in back alleys, though. They can spread disease and eat away at buildings and infrastructure.

Germs ranging from E. Coli to salmonella can hitch a ride on the furry pests, according to The Washington Post. And in 2000 alone, rats caused $19 billion worth of economic damage, according to the New Republic, including the costs incurred when they destroy parts of buildings.

Chicago is even using rat birth control to halt the rodent influx, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The city has been sprinkling the streets with a poison called ContraPest that makes the rats infertile. And with EPA’s sign-off, the city is also using dry ice to combat the pests.

“The dry ice method serves as a safe and quick approach that essentially puts rats to sleep before they perish,” said Chicago Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Charles Williams, according to the Sun-Times.

Frustrated homeowners and businesses across the country have taken matters into their own hands rather than waiting for cities to respond.

Last year, calls to the pest control company Orkin complaining of rodent problems were up 67 percent in Boston, 174 percent in San Francisco, 129 percent in New York City and 57 percent in Washington, D.C., according to USA Today.

More Videos

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank 0:35

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank

Pause
‘I am not resigning,’ Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says, defying calls after Trump assassination post 1:41

‘I am not resigning,’ Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says, defying calls after Trump assassination post

How would you spend $650 million? 0:53

How would you spend $650 million?

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:51

Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 2:33

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 0:30

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.

Are you missing a pig? This friendly guy has been roaming a Hilton Head beach 1:45

Are you missing a pig? This friendly guy has been roaming a Hilton Head beach

  • Family lives in roach and mice-infested apartment but no one will help

    Luis Decubas, his wife and children live in a southeast Fresno apartment that is infested with roaches and mice. He says he has called his landlord and city government but the conditions persist. The family is part of Fresno's entrenched problem with blighted housing, a crisis that affects the pocketbooks and standards of living of everyone in the city.

Family lives in roach and mice-infested apartment but no one will help

Luis Decubas, his wife and children live in a southeast Fresno apartment that is infested with roaches and mice. He says he has called his landlord and city government but the conditions persist. The family is part of Fresno's entrenched problem with blighted housing, a crisis that affects the pocketbooks and standards of living of everyone in the city.

Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank

View More Video